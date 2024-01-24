Mexican melon production grows 11%

Demand for Mexican melon and its production volumes are growing, reaching 645,000 tons in 2013.

Figures from the Mexican Information Service of Agrofood and Fishing (SIAP) indicate that fruit production grew by 11.2% in 2023, compared to the 580,000 tons recorded in 2022.

Michoacan is the main producing state in the country, accounting for 144,600 tons.

The U.S. is the main market for Mexican melons with a market value of 25,6 million dollars in 2022. In addition to satisfying domestic consumption, Mexican producers export the fruit to Japan, Hong Kong, Cuba, Colombia, Belize, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates.

Two varieties are marketed in Mexico: Cantaloupe and Valenciano. The latter is larger than the Chinese melon and has a smooth, pale green rind, deep green flesh, and a sweet flavor.

Recent issues

In December of last year, a deadly salmonella outbreak that killed at least nine people in the U.S. and Canada was sourced back to cantaloupe melons coming from Mexico.

This led to a cantaloupe plant being closed temporarily, in which no residues of salmonella were found after tests were taken.

A new analysis of water, product, and surface samples in production and packaging plants is pending for February.

Health authorities in both countries have implicated Mexico's Malichita- and Rudy-branded cantaloupes as the sources of the outbreak and issued recalls of the fruit.

Mexico ranked as the world's twelfth largest producer, accounting for 1.9% of the international volume.