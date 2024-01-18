Peru now leads the global table grape market

Peru has once again asserted its prominence in the global table grape market, leading world exports during the 2022/2023 campaign with a total shipment of 593,000 tons. This marks a commendable increase of +10.43% compared to the previous campaign, where 537,000 tons were shipped. With this achievement, Peru successfully commanded 16% of the total global exports of table grapes.

In contrast, Chile assumed the position of the second-largest world exporter, contributing significantly with 497,000 tons. However, this figure indicates a contraction of -18.26% in comparison to the 608,000 tons shipped in the preceding campaign. Despite the reduction in volume, Chile retained a noteworthy share of 13.41% in the overall global table grape exports.

In terms of imports, the United States was the main importer of table grapes in the 2022/2023 campaign with 746,000 tons imported, reflecting an increase of +4.63% versus the 713,000 tons imported in the previous campaign. Its main suppliers were Chile, which participated with 40% of the total, Peru with 32%, Mexico with 26%, and others with 2%.

Peru's remarkable performance in the agricultural export sector, with grapes being amongst the commodities that take center stage, underscores the nation's prowess as a key player in international markets. The Ica region, leveraging its ideal climatic conditions, particularly the protective influence of the dry climate in the Ica valley, stands out as the leading contributor to national grape production, ensuring the delivery of the highest quality table grapes.

The surge in table grape exports in the 2022/23 season is attributed to favorable weather conditions, countering the delays experienced in the previous season due to the La Niña weather phenomenon, according to Alejandro Cabrera, General Manager of the Association of Table Grape Producers of Peru (PROVID). He noted that the 2023/24 season's production had been expedited owing to the impact of the coastal El Niño Phenomenon, resulting in temperatures above historical averages and a shortened phenological cycle for table grapes.

During the launch of the table grape export campaign in the city of Ica, organized by the National Agrarian Health Service (Senasa), it was announced that so far this year, over 2 million boxes of 8.2 kg of grapes have already been exported, representing a remarkable 511% increase compared to the same period in the previous season. Volumes in the US market in week 52 stood at 20.5 M kgs, 6% higher compared to the same period in 2022. Noteworthy varieties include Iviroy, Sweet Globe, Flame Seedless, Tammy Seedless, and Timpson.

Despite the overall positive trajectory, challenges loom on the horizon. PROVID estimates project a 9% decrease in table grape exports for the 2023-2024 campaign, anticipating approximately 64.9 million boxes. The northern macro region (which includes Piura, Lambayeque, La Libertad and Áncash) faces a substantial drop of 24% in production, while the southern macro region (made up of Arequipa and Ica) is poised for growth at 8%.

This nuanced panorama highlights the dynamic nature of the Peruvian table grape sector. As the industry confronts export fluctuations, its resilience and ability to navigate changes in the international market remain paramount, showcasing the enduring strength of the industry.