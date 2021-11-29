Growing blueberries in the home garden - FreshFruitPortal.com

Growing blueberries in the home garden

November 29 , 2021
Growing blueberries in the home garden

The content of this article 'Growing blueberries in the home garden' was prepared by The University of Minnesota Extension and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

For the latest information, check the University of Minnesota's website here.

Blueberry plants grow slowly, and they may not seem to get much bigger from year to year. It takes a blueberry bush about 10 years to reach mature size, but this also means they will live a long, long time.

colorful blueberry bush in autumn

Blueberry leaves turn stunning shades of crimson and orange in autumn.

It will be 2 or 3 years before you start getting large harvests, but it is definitely worth the wait. The bushes are very attractive and will be a beautiful addition to your yard while you wait for fruit.

Care through the seasons

  • March—Prune bushes before new growth begins after coldest weather has passed.
  • April, May—Plant new blueberry bushes.
  • May, June—Apply mulch for the growing season.
  • July—Harvest.
  • July through September—Apply soil amendments.
  • September, October—Apply mulch for winter protection and enjoy fall color.
  • November, December—Put fencing around plants to keep out rabbits.

Preparing to plant

Blueberry plants require acidic soil (pH 4.0 to 5.0) that is well-drained, loose and high in organic matter. Most garden soils in Minnesota have higher pH and must be amended.

If pH is too high:

  • The growth of the plant is slowed.
  • Leaves discolor.
  • Plants may die.

Selecting plants

Blueberry plants are widely available at local and online nurseries. Be certain the plants you buy are winter hardy to your USDA zone (zone 3 or 4 in Minnesota).

If buying plants locally, find potted plants that are at least two or three years old.

Caring for blueberry plants before planting

If buying plants online, most likely they will arrive dormant and bare root. Order early to get the best selection.

Most nurseries ship bare-root plants at the appropriate time for planting in early spring. Keep dormant plants in a dark, cool, moist place until you're ready to plant.

Make sure the roots stay moist but not saturated and plant as soon as possible. Soak roots in a bucket of water for a couple of hours before planting.

If you buy plants at a local nursery, keep potted plants well-watered in a sunny location until planting and plant as soon as possible.

'St. Cloud' blueberry plant

'St. Cloud' blueberry variety

Planting

Blueberries grow best in full sun. Plants will tolerate partial shade, but too much shade causes plants to produce fewer blossoms and less fruit.

Insects and wildlife cause minimal damage to blueberries. Because of the acidic soil requirements of blueberries, you are much more likely to have nutritional issues than pest issues.

You might also be interested in


How to make natural and safe homemade weed killer
All there is to know about citrus, oranges and lemon trees
Managing cherry orchards after rain, snow or hail
Fruit gardening: What can I prune right now?
How to grow healthy and hearty microgreens indoors
Control, management of thrips on California grapevines
What's wrong with my plant? Blueberry stems and branches
How to manage insects on indoor plants

Subscribe to our newsletter


San Sebastián 2812, Office 611, Las Condes, Santiago
(+562) 23355668 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands