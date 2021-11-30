The content of 'What's wrong with my plant? Apple tree leaves and branches' was prepared by The University of Minnesota Extension and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

Holes in leaves or parts of leaves missing

Eastern Tent Caterpillar

Malacosoma americanum

Larvae feed on leaves, sometimes defoliating trees

They make a web or “tent” in the fork of the branches

Larvae are hairy with blue, black, and orange markings, and a white stripe down the back, almost 2 inches when fully grown

Forest Tent Caterpillar

Malacosoma disstria

Chews entire sections of leaves, often leaving some major veins; defoliation can be severe

Hairs along sides of body, blue and black with characteristic footprint shaped white markings on top of body, almost 2 inches long when fully grown

Occurs in May and June

Cankerworms

Paleacrita vernata and Alsophila pometaria

Chews smalls holes between veins at first, later chewing leaf tissue except for major veins, and eventually chewing all of leaves except midvein

Defoliation typically light to moderate, although it can potentially be severe

Smooth-bodied, light green to brown, 1 1/3 inch long when fully grown; moves in characteristic looping motion

Occurs late April/early May until June

Cecropia

Hyalophora cecropia

Chews entire sections of leaves; defoliation typically is minor

Light green body with double row of reddish orange knobs on thorax behind head; also series of smaller yellow and blue knobs on abdomen; grows up to 4 inches long

Becomes a large, attractive moth

Occurs in August and September

Discolored, cracked or sunken area of branch

Fire Blight

Erwinia amylovora

Branch cankers have dark, sunken and cracked bark, sapwood is streaked reddish brown

Young shoots bend over forming a 'shepherd's crook'

Infected leaves wilt, turn gray then dark brown

Infected blossoms first turn gray, then black

Infected leaves and blossoms remain attached to the tree, often even in winter

Infected fruit are shriveled and discolored

Drops of sticky honey-colored liquid can be seen on infected plant parts in warm wet weather

Black Rot

Botryosphaeria obtusa

Branch cankers can be sunken, reddish brown or rough looking or cracked bark; cankers may remain small or enlarge to become several feet long

Leaves on girdled branches wilt, die and turn brown

Round leaf spots with a purple border and tan center

Large brown spots with brown rings form on fruit

Fruit is rotted but remains firm

Fruit may become mummified and remain on tree

Common on stressed trees and trees infected with fire blight

Sunscald

Vertical Cracks appear primarily on the south and southwest side of branch or trunk

Occurs during winter, often noticed early spring

