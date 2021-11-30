What's wrong with my plant? Apple tree leaves and branches
Holes in leaves or parts of leaves missing
Eastern Tent Caterpillar
Malacosoma americanum
- Larvae feed on leaves, sometimes defoliating trees
- They make a web or “tent” in the fork of the branches
- Larvae are hairy with blue, black, and orange markings, and a white stripe down the back, almost 2 inches when fully grown
More information on Eastern Tent Caterpillar
Forest Tent Caterpillar
Malacosoma disstria
- Chews entire sections of leaves, often leaving some major veins; defoliation can be severe
- Hairs along sides of body, blue and black with characteristic footprint shaped white markings on top of body, almost 2 inches long when fully grown
- Occurs in May and June
More information on Forest Tent Caterpillar
Cankerworms
Paleacrita vernata and Alsophila pometaria
- Chews smalls holes between veins at first, later chewing leaf tissue except for major veins, and eventually chewing all of leaves except midvein
- Defoliation typically light to moderate, although it can potentially be severe
- Smooth-bodied, light green to brown, 1 1/3 inch long when fully grown; moves in characteristic looping motion
- Occurs late April/early May until June
More information on Cankerworms
Cecropia
Hyalophora cecropia
- Chews entire sections of leaves; defoliation typically is minor
- Light green body with double row of reddish orange knobs on thorax behind head; also series of smaller yellow and blue knobs on abdomen; grows up to 4 inches long
- Becomes a large, attractive moth
- Occurs in August and September
Discolored, cracked or sunken area of branch
Fire Blight
Erwinia amylovora
- Branch cankers have dark, sunken and cracked bark, sapwood is streaked reddish brown
- Young shoots bend over forming a 'shepherd's crook'
- Infected leaves wilt, turn gray then dark brown
- Infected blossoms first turn gray, then black
- Infected leaves and blossoms remain attached to the tree, often even in winter
- Infected fruit are shriveled and discolored
- Drops of sticky honey-colored liquid can be seen on infected plant parts in warm wet weather
More information on Fire Blight
Black Rot
Botryosphaeria obtusa
- Branch cankers can be sunken, reddish brown or rough looking or cracked bark; cankers may remain small or enlarge to become several feet long
- Leaves on girdled branches wilt, die and turn brown
- Round leaf spots with a purple border and tan center
- Large brown spots with brown rings form on fruit
- Fruit is rotted but remains firm
- Fruit may become mummified and remain on tree
- Common on stressed trees and trees infected with fire blight
Sunscald
- Vertical Cracks appear primarily on the south and southwest side of branch or trunk
- Occurs during winter, often noticed early spring