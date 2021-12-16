The content of this article 'What's wrong with my plant? Strawberry plants and fruit' was prepared by the University of Minnesota and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

Today we are going to take a look at what is going on with your strawberry plants. Focusing on the fruit and the plant, strawberries aren't normally hard to keep healthy but when plagues and diseases take over it becomes a different story.

For the latest information, check the University of Minnesota's website here.

If you see discolored or rotten fruit

Gray Mold

Botrytis cinerea

Fruit develops indistinct, soft, light brown spots that rapidly enlarge and have a mild rotten smell

Gray powdery spores form on infected fruit under moist conditions

Disease favored by wet conditions and temperatures between 41-86F

One or several flowers in a cluster may turn brown to black and dry out

Black discoloration may extend down into the flower stalk

Sunscald/Heat Stress

Berries are pink to bronze where directly exposed to sun

Berries have a pleasant, wine smell

Occurs in extreme heat at/near harvest

Spotted Winged Drosophila

Drosophila Suzukii

Active in gardens from July to September

Larvae feed on healthy, intact, ripening fruits

Larvae feed within the berries causing brown, sunken areas

Fruit becomes soft and decays

Adult flies are small (1/8 - 1/12 inch) long, yellowish-brown and red eyes, larvae are small (1/8” long), white and cylindrical

Flower Thrips

Frankliniella occidentalis

Feeding by thrips results in a berry that has a bronzed appearance

Thrips are very small insects (approximately 3/10 inch long) have feathery wings and vary in color from yellow to dark brown; nymphs are white or yellowish with small dark eyes

Thrips are present in early spring

Leather Rot

Phytopthora cactorum

A section of the berry or the entire fruit may turn tan, purple or brown

Infected berries have a foul “chemical” odor and become tough, leathery

Berries with any amount of infection are very bitter tasting

Infects flowers, green fruit and ripe fruit

Commonly occurs in low areas or where free standing water is present

Anthracnose

Colletotrichum sp.

Fruit will develop distinct round sunken brown to black blotches with no smell

Wet pinkish orange sticky spores may form in the center of the fruit infection when wet

Fruit rot can occur on green or ripe fruit

Spots on leaves are small (<1/4"), round, sunken and gray-black, often resembling ink spots

Flower infection results in dried out and brown flowers and flower stalks

Occurs more frequently in very warm and humid weather (>80°F)

Leaf Blight

Phomopsis obscurans

First see purplish red round leaf spots with a gray brown center

Spots grow into a large V shaped lesion with a dry brown triangle in the center and a reddish purple V shaped border

Elongated, sunken, purplish brown or reddish brown spots or streaks may be seen on stems

Berries can develop soft pink-brown spots

If you see a wilting plant

Black Root Rot

Rhizoctonia sp. Pythium sp. and Fusarium sp.

After first year, plants in a field showing reduced vigor, often in low or wet spots or in areas where the soil is compacted

Roots appear ‘rat tailed’ and do not have fine fibrous root hairs

Irregular black patches occur along the length of the fleshy white roots

Interior of infected older woody roots turns black

Common in areas where strawberries have been grown for many years

Red Stele

Phytophthora fragariae

Plants start wilting and dying in the lower portions of the strawberry planting

Roots appear ‘rat tailed’ and do not have fine fibrous root hairs

Root tips are soft, discolored and rotten

If the white root above the rotten tip is cut lengthwise, the root core (or stele) will appear to be dark red

Common and most destructive in heavy clay soils or low wet areas

Favored by cool, wet spring weather

Verticillium Wilt

Verticillium albo-atrum or V. dahliae

Outer and older leaves droop, wilt, turn dry and become reddish-yellow or dark brown at the margins and between veins

In severe infestations rapid plant death can occur

Severely infected plants may appear stunted and flattened, with small yellowish leaves.

Brownish to blue-black streaks or blotches may appear on the runners or petioles

More prevalent in cool, overcast weather interspersed with warm, bright days

White Grubs

Phyllophaga spp.

Plant is stunted, will wilt, and eventually dies

Grubs feed on roots throughout the summer months

Grubs have a white body color, brown head capsule, and c-shaped body

Occurs in plantings that were previously grassy

Adults do not feed on strawberries

Source: University of Minnesota