Highlights from the first quarter of 2021 - FreshFruitPortal.com

As we prepare for 2022, FreshFruitPortal.com invites you to check out some of the highlights from 2021!

The editorial team would like to take this opportunity to wish an excellent end of the year and happy holidays!

Please find below some of our most popular stories from January to March this year.

The reaction to the historic ruling poured in from the two sides of the debate in the U.S., as well as Peru, Chile and Mexico.

Ireland-based Total Produce announced it would combine with Dole Food Company under a newly created, U.S.-listed firm, which will be the largest global player in the fresh produce industry.

Global fruit genetics, R&D and licensing company Sun World has announced an agreement to be acquired by Bridgepoint, an international private equity group, which will become a controlling shareholder.

HNRG, a company of Canada-headquartered Manulife Investment Management, said the strategic acquisition of the leading fruit grower-exporter helps to diversify its growing agricultural portfolio.

The Near Infrared (NIR) technology and breakthrough design offered through the Consumer Physics SCiO Cup will allow Driscoll's to measure the Brix of its berries more effectively.

In the wake of the Chilean table grape damage, John Pandol says "the idea of 'there’s half the supply so the price should double' never happens".