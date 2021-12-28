Highlights from the second quarter of 2021 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Highlights from the second quarter of 2021

December 28 , 2021
As we prepare for 2022, FreshFruitPortal.com invites you to check out some of the highlights from 2021!

The editorial team would also like to take this opportunity to wish you an excellent end of the year and happy holidays!

Please find below some of our most popular stories from April to June this year.

AGRI Developments expands into Filipino Hass avocado production

The development has been created to meet rapidly growing demand for Hass avocados within the Philippines as well as regionally across Asia, the company said.

OZblu claims record blueberry sea voyage length

United Exports also spoke about its investments in Southern Hemisphere countries and provided a forecast for South African blueberry production this year.

Dayka & Hackett and Agrícola Don Ricardo to be acquired by Frutura

California-based Dayka & Hackett LLC and Peru-based Agrícola Don Ricardo have signed agreements to sell majority ownership to newly-formed produce company Frutura.

'World's first avocado packing robot' installed by Nature's Pride

The Speedpacker has three feed streams and is capable of processing 240 avocados per minute, using cameras to detect how the grippers should pick up and place the fruit in the boxes.

Chanel, Adidas invest in companies and funds related to sustainable agriculture

French fashion house Chanel and German sportswear firm Adidas have both this week announced they are backing different funds and ventures that have projects related to sustainable agriculture.

Heaviest mango found in Colombia sets Guinness World Record

Colombian farmers, Germán Orlando Novoa Barrera and Reina Maria Marroquín managed to break a record after growing the mango in Guayatá, on the San Martín farm in the Boyacá area.

