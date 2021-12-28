Highlights from the second quarter of 2021 - FreshFruitPortal.com

As we prepare for 2022, FreshFruitPortal.com invites you to check out some of the highlights from 2021!

The editorial team would also like to take this opportunity to wish you an excellent end of the year and happy holidays!

Please find below some of our most popular stories from April to June this year.

The development has been created to meet rapidly growing demand for Hass avocados within the Philippines as well as regionally across Asia, the company said.

United Exports also spoke about its investments in Southern Hemisphere countries and provided a forecast for South African blueberry production this year.

California-based Dayka & Hackett LLC and Peru-based Agrícola Don Ricardo have signed agreements to sell majority ownership to newly-formed produce company Frutura.

The Speedpacker has three feed streams and is capable of processing 240 avocados per minute, using cameras to detect how the grippers should pick up and place the fruit in the boxes.

French fashion house Chanel and German sportswear firm Adidas have both this week announced they are backing different funds and ventures that have projects related to sustainable agriculture.

Colombian farmers, Germán Orlando Novoa Barrera and Reina Maria Marroquín managed to break a record after growing the mango in Guayatá, on the San Martín farm in the Boyacá area.