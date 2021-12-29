Highlights from the third quarter of 2021 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Highlights from the third quarter of 2021

December 29 , 2021
As we prepare for 2022, FreshFruitPortal.com invites you to check out some of the highlights from 2021!

The editorial team would like to take this opportunity to wish an excellent end of the year and happy holidays!

Please find below some of our most popular stories from July to September this year.

EPA to ban use of chlorpyrifos after years of legal wrangling

The new rule will take effect in six months and follows an order in April that directed the EPA to halt the agricultural use of the chemical unless it could demonstrate its safety.

South Africa's ZZ2 to build one of world's biggest avocado packhouses

The 11,200 meters squared facility will be used to pack avocados and tomatoes and is set to have the first avocados packed and shipped in February of next year.

Steve Barnard, Founder and CEO of Mission Produce: We now import more to Chile than we export

Since its founding in the early 1980s, Steve Barnard has transformed the organization into one of the world’s biggest and most recognizable avocado companies that has been a pioneering force, launching a variety of new products and ventures over recent years.

OZblu launches 'ground-breaking' recycled paper cups for blueberries

International blueberry producer and exporter United Exports has launched recycled paper cups for its OZblu brand blueberries on the island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean.

Global avocado production estimated to triple from 2010 to 2030

The OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2021-2030 says that, while avocado has the lowest production level among the major tropical fruits, it has experienced the fastest growth in production in recent years.

Planasa shareholders acquire the Dutch raspberry breeding group Advanced Berry Breeding

Advanced Berry Breeding group is a well-renowned company dedicated to the breeding and commercialization of its own raspberry varieties

