Sun World expands footprint in North America - FreshFruitPortal.com

Sun World International LLC has added a stone fruit marketer and two importers to its panel of North American licensees.

These include stone fruit marketer, Trinity Fruit, and licensed importers, Capespan North America and Jac. Vandenberg.

The appointments bring the company’s panel of licensed importers to 13 companies; Trinity joins four other California grower-marketers in producing and distributing Sun World stone fruit varieties, further expanding the supply and distribution of Sun World’s proprietary grape and stone fruit varieties.

Capespan North America and Jac. Vandenberg join a select list of Sun World licensed importers in North America, including Camposol Fresh USA, The Oppenheimer Group, Dayka & Hackett, Divine Flavor International and Dole Fresh Fruit Co. among others.

Each of these companies holds a license to distribute and market the company's full line of proprietary grapes in the United States and Canada from licensed Chilean, Peruvian, Brazilian and South African suppliers.

Trinity is the newest addition to the California variety development company’s stone fruit supply base, joining longstanding Sun World licensees Prima Wawona, Moonlight Companies, Sunwest Fruit Co. and Rivermaid Trading in producing and distributing the firm’s peaches, plums, apricots and nectarines under such brands as Black Diamond and Honeycot.

The licenses include the right to utilize the California company’s grape varietal brand trademarks such as Autumn Crisp, Midnight Beauty, Sable Seedless, Adora Seedless and Scarlotta Seedless.

“We are pleased to appoint these extraordinary grape importers and stone fruit marketer, to further bolster our presence in the global fruit trade,” Garth Swinburn, Vice President of Licensing for Sun World said.

“We’re confident that providing further access to our proprietary fruit varieties will allow our licensed growers to maximize their revenues while increasing consumer exposure to our grapes, stone fruit and related varietal brands,” he said.