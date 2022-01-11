AirBattery: A new way to store renewable energy - FreshFruitPortal.com

The content of this article 'AirBattery: A new way to store renewable energy' was prepared by www.ecoinventos.com and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

Renewable energy from solar and wind systems cannot be stored without additional cost, which is a major obstacle in the world's efforts to move away from polluting fuels and avoid a climate catastrophe.

But in Kibbutz Yahel, a small community not far from the Red Sea where a sweet variety of dates called Medjool is grown, residents have started using a new technology that can cheaply store solar energy and produce energy well into the night.

During the day, excess energy from solar panels powers a system in which water is used to condense the air in underground tanks. At dusk, that air is released to power a turbine and generate electricity. And the cycle repeats itself in the morning.

The system has been developed by Augwind Energy, an Israeli company.

Unlike above-ground platforms, which run on compressed air and require considerable space, the company claims that its product, a relatively thin steel tank with a special polymer coating, can be placed right at the power source and at a lower cost.