How to make an at-home rotating compost bin - FreshFruitPortal.com

How to make an at-home rotating compost bin

January 13 , 2022
One of the secrets of composting is ventilation. A good way to aerate your compost is to use a rotating compost bin and all you have to do is spin the bin.

Plant care takes a lot of work and more likely than not, you won't be successful in your garden unless you put some time and effort into it.

Any help is welcome, so having fertile soil for your plants grow is essential. This is where composting comes in and today we will show you how to make your own bin with a rotating drum.

Some compost bins can be expensive, but you can learn how to build one yourself, for less money and in only a couple hours.

The necessary materials, although it all depends on the specific project you want to do, are:

  • Plastic drum
  • Lumber
  • Drill
  • Screws
  • Stationary castor wheels
  • Utility knife
  • Hacksaw

There are many ways to make the bins, so here are a couple of tutorials that we found:

Source: www.ecoinvento.com

