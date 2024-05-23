GLC Cerritos earns Fair Trade certification for avocado production in Jalisco

Press release (GLC Cerritos)

Grupo Aguacatero Los Cerritos, Jalisco’s leading avocado exporter, announced that it has earned Fair Trade certification for its farms and packing facility. This is an important step in developing steady supplies of Fair Trade avocados for the United States market.

GLC’s Mission is to inspire other farmers with sustainability while growing healthy food for the world. Fair Trade certification is but one component in the company’s efforts to fulfill this mission. The company certified its farms with Global G.A.P. in 2012 and has been Rainforest Alliance certified since 2017.

The avocado industry delivers several benefits to the communities where we work. We see Rainforest Alliance and Fair Trade as two powerful platforms that allow us to share this good news with others in the industry and the general public. We live in the information age.

These platforms give consumers information regarding where their fruit comes from and how it gets to market.

Fair Trade has grown beyond coffee, chocolate, and bananas in recent years. By certifying its groves that are authorized to ship avocados to the US market, GLC Cerritos can supply steady volumes of Fair Trade-certified avocados throughout the country.