How to grow store-bought garlic without seeds - FreshFruitPortal.com

The content of this article 'How to grow store-bought garlic without seeds' was prepared by www.ecoinventos.com and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

In this article we will walk you through the complete guide to making a small potted garlic plant without seeds.

Materials

You will need:

A pot at least 15 cm deep, preferably long

A good sized head of garlic

Potting soil

A watering can or sprinkler

How to grow garlic in a pot

Step 1: Shell the head of garlic and choose the largest cloves.

You must shell the head of garlic and choose the largest cloves as these will be the ones that we will use as seeds to cultivate the plant. We can use the little ones in the kitchen.

Step 2: Plant the cloves in the pot

With the pot already full of soil, place the garlic cloves you already selected in the pot. It is very important to bury them straight, with the bottom part down and the tail facing up as shown in the image below.

Try to leave at least 6 cm between each clove so that the new garlic has enough space to develop.

Bury them 1 to 2 cm deep.

Step 3: Care

Immediately after planting we will water the soil, and try to keep it moist for the first 2 weeks. This is key for the garlic to sprout.

In 1 to 2 weeks the plant should be sprouting and look like this.

Step 4: Growing

Garlic is not very demanding, the only thing you should worry about is watering at least every three days if there is no rain.

Additionally, it is important to pull any weeds that may appear and that may compete with your plants.

Step 5: Harvesting

You will know that the garlic is ready around day 120 to 140 when some leaves are dry and bent.

Those that do not bend naturally will be bent by us as this helps the nutrients from the leaves go to the bulb so the garlic thickens more.

Harvesting can be done a week after the stems are bent. Just pull the tail and that's it!