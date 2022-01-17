Del Monte appoints new COO from within - FreshFruitPortal.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce has announced that Youssef Zakharia will leave his position as President and Chief Operating Officer effective Jan. 31, 2022.

The company said that Mohammed Abbas, 46, is being appointed as the Executive Vice President and COO and will relocate to Coral Gables to work at Del Monte's headquarters.

Abbas has served as the company's Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific and Middle East Region since October 2019. Prior to that time, he served as the company's Vice President, Middle East and North Africa from January 2016 to October 2019 and as Vice President Fresh Produce from April to December 2015.

Abbas served as the General Manager of Del Monte Saudi Arabia from June 2009 to March 2015. Prior to that time, he served as General Manager of Del Monte Foods UAE since the inception of the first unit in the MENA Region in January 2007 until May 2009.

In connection with his promotion to Executive Vice President and COO, the Compensation Committee has agreed to initially increase Abbas' base salary by 15% and to increase his base salary to $850,000 once he has relocated to the U.S. which includes tax equalization from his prior jurisdiction, according to a Form 8-K.