Pacific Trellis Fruit ready to supply high-quality Chilean stone fruit

By Pacific Trellis Fruit

When we think of peaches, plums and nectarines, we typically don't think about plunging temperatures, snow-covered grounds, and retirees flocking to warmer parts of the country.

But for the past twenty years, Pacific Trellis Fruit has brought that warm summer feel to grocery stores during the winter months. Their experience in the field has made them one of the industry's top importers of stone fruit. It's a recognition that the team is proud to maintain and grow as they head into the new season.

"We're excited for an import stone fruit season built on a solid partnership with growers in Chile. Our forecasts show a steady volume, great quality, and superior eating experience than in years past," says Tim Davis, stone fruit category manager. "We are on track to increase performance year over year in this category moving forward."

Though Davis acknowledges Pacific Trellis Fruit won't be immune to supply issues, he is confident Pacific Trellis Fruit can continue to deliver despite the industry's well-documented logistics issues.

"We import our stone fruit to both the east and west coasts to help mitigate issues with the supply chain," says Davis.

Pacific Trellis Fruit is far from the only stone fruit importer in this space. But Davis says they are a cut above the rest because of their commitment to quality and custom packaging.

"Stone fruit is an evolving category for many retailers, which is why it's important to stay flexible. We know retailers are looking for different pack sizes, and we're here to meet that need. This includes doing both bags, clams, and other modes of packaging at the retailer's request.”

Some of the premium varieties Pacific Trellis Fruit plans to import this season include; Majestic Pearl and Clariss nectarines and Elegant Lady and Rich Lady peaches. -- Product will be available from January to the beginning of April.

In regards to the current importation of plums from Chile, the company is working with the appropriate governing bodies and hopeful a new entry protocol is put in place to resume imports for this current season.

For more information, please contact:

Blair Butterworth

Marketing Manager

(323) 859-9637