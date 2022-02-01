The content of this article 'Effects of Huanglongbing on Florida oranges' was prepared by Tripti Vashisth and others of the University of Florida and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

This publication offers commercial citrus growers and other stakeholders succinct details about the effects of Huanglongbing (HLB).

It also presents important facts of HLB's history in Florida, illustrated descriptions, and details regarding HLB's effects on fruit yield, appearance, and quality.

Internal fruit appearance

Symptomatic fruit may have aborted, dark-colored seeds, and the central core may be curved. The juice vesicle color may lighten, moving from the peel to the middle of the fruit.

Additionally, in past years crystals (believed to be hesperidin) have been observed on the segment membranes, and the albedo may take on a bluish tinge (such observation is not common at present)

External fruit appearance

Symptomatic fruit appear lopsided (A), often oblong (B), with a tendency to be smaller than normal (C), and frequently with an inverted color change (green shoulders, orange blossom end). Additionally, fruit often have a yellow stain below the calyx (point of stem attachment, D) when compared to healthy fruit (E).

Fruit size and yield