Agrovision posts record sales with vertical integration, advanced genetics and superior quality

By Agrovision

“The overwhelmingly positive consumer response to our product offering is opening new commercial opportunities” says Steve Magami, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman.

Firmer, crunchier, juicier berries for more consumers

U.S.-headquartered berry business Agrovision is making important and material progress on its strategic path, as it sets the standard for the next generation of innovative superfruit growers.

The company’s vertical integration across growing, packing, shipping, marketing and selling gives global retail buyers direct access to new and exceptional produce. The business is deploying innovative fruit breeding and growing technologies, and is driven by a mission and by values that leading retailers share and believe in.

New quality and variety around the world

Through 2021 Agrovision shipped 30 million kilograms of its own berries, asparagus and premium varietals of grapes, representing a CAGR of over 200% over the last four years. Agrovision is already the third largest single grower and exporter of blueberries from Peru, with more than 70% of plantings in advanced and improved genetics, including the largest global production of the impressive new Sekoya® varietals.

Proprietary variety blueberries growing on Agrovision’s Olmos Farm, Peru

Growing security and variety in challenging times

The company’s new showcase 100 hectare farm in Mexico is growing premium genetic raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry offerings for the North America market. A new variety trial centre is also planned for 2022 to exhibit and screen the company’s various exclusive and in-house breeding programs, specifically focusing on raspberry and blackberry development.

“With all the challenges of supply during the last 24 months, Agrovision’s strategy to entirely control our production, fruit allocation and supply chain has been critical to our success” said Mr. Magami. “Customers need that security more than ever and we are really excited by the response from retailers, with great interest to the improved flavor, firmness, and size of our product.”

Making the world’s best berries easier to buy

The company now also has its own sales, marketing and forward distribution platforms in both the U.S. and Europe. “We’re delighted with the progress made by The Fruitist in North America during 2021, and Agrovision Europe had a great first year of sales. In 2022 we are expanding our domestic packing operations to further respond to our retailer demands for quality and service.”

Growth that’s good for the whole sector

This is just the beginning for the company’s expansion. Still only 5 years into berry production, a further 1,000+ hectares of recent plantings of their latest genetics in Peru, marking the largest premium berry production operation worldwide, will propel the business to more than double volumes again in the next two years.

Blueberry sales volumes will reach 40 million kg in 2023 and 50 million in 2024 with maturation of existing plantings. At such time, global sales, with plantings in process, will approach $500 million when over 80% of total production will come from state of the art and improved varieties.

Five hundred hectares of high-tech production using the same premium genetics are also committed in Mexico, whilst multiple domestic farming ventures are already underway in North America and Europe, as well as Morocco, with strong local partners.

“We are committed to our strategy of 52-week supply of a strong berry offering,” said Mr. Magami. “Our customers continue to demand better berries supplied to them directly by us through an integrated supply chain. So that is what we remain committed to do.”

Setting social and environmental standards

With a workforce of over 15,000 in Peru alone, the company is building ties with the community and region.

“Our founding principles of ‘Transforming Lands and Lives’ guides us in everything we do. Our mission is to provide stable and responsible economic opportunities for the community. “We provided financing assistance and training for bus drivers during 2021 to launch their own transportation businesses” explains Mr. Magami.

“Improving the service to our farming team and providing real entrepreneur advancement for the community. We are also very proud to have become the first South American EFI-certified company. Agrovision is also committed to being a responsible steward for positive environmental impact. I’m delighted the company’s Forest Reserve Project is a finalist in the prestigious Premios Verde Global Awards for Biodiversity.”

A bright future for Agro Vision and all its customers

What is next for Agrovision? “Watch this space. Our deepened integration from farm to customer will accelerate in 2022. That direct link is giving us increasingly valuable insight into where the market will develop next and the vast potential with our growth, and the opportunity to build long term supply plans with our leading retail customers.”