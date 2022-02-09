U.S. fruit and vegetable imports hit new records in 2021

U.S. fruit and vegetable imports both achieved new records in 2021, newly released USDA data shows.

Total fruit imports rose by 16 percent year-on-year to $23 billion, up from the previous record of $19.9 billion in 2020.

Ten years ago, in 2011, imports were half what they were last year, at just $11.7 billion.

In vegetables, imports rose by 8 percent to to $17.3 billion, up from the previous record of $16.1 billion set in 2020.

In 2021 vegetable imports were registered at $9.9 billion.

The fruits that saw some of the biggest increases in import value were avocados, which rose by 23 percent to $2.8 billion, and blueberries, which grew by 24 percent to $1.2 billion, and limes which rose by 37 percent to $595 million.

In addition, fruit juices, along with the processed, frozen and dried fruit categories all saw double-digit growth.

In vegetables, asparagus, onions, chili peppers and mushrooms all performed strongly.

Similarly to fruit, the frozen, prepared and dried vegetable categories all saw double-digit growth.

Meanwhile, imports of tree nuts also hit a record, rising by 14 percent year on year to $3 billion.

In total, imports of horticultural products in 2021 rose by 14 percent to a record $88.9 billion.