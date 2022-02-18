Miura-backed Citri&Co grows in France with Arco Fruits acquisition

Citri&Co, a Miura Partners’ portfolio company has acquired the French company Arco Fruits.

The transaction will strengthen Citri&Co's position in France and expands its organic citrus portfolio, according to elEconomista.es.

Arco Fruits specializes in the sale and distribution of organic, zero post-harvest treatment and agro-ecological citrus and stone fruit.

The acquisition is part of the buy and build strategy with which Miura Partners is growing its shareholding.

In 2021 the company acquired the Brazilian company Agrícola Famosa and before that it integrated Frutas Esther.

With its headquarters in Perpignan, Arco Fruits is present in the country's main distribution chains through well-known brands.

The French company will continue to be managed by Jean Contreras along with his management team and will promote the development of organic specialties in the French market.

With the acquisition of Arco Fruits, Citri&Co advances in its goal of becoming the supplier of quality fresh fruit in strategic categories and in sustainability.

The operation allows the group to enhance its ESG strategy by increasing its portfolio of sustainable products and improving its position in this segment.

RioTinto, a company within the group and a specialist in organic citrus, and Arco Fruits were already strategic partners.

After the acquisition, Citri&Co will boost commercial and operational synergies with Arco Fruits to achieve a fully integrated supply, resulting in a better and closer client service, Carlos Blanc, CEO of the group said.

"The incorporation of Arco Fruits will allow us to strengthen our offer of organic citrus with a company that is a benchmark in France, a market that is a priority for us," he said.

"On the other hand, the company's philosophy and family origin fit very well with our identity."