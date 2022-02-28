Southern Hemisphere apple, pear harvest set to decrease in 2022

Following its annual meeting the World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA) released its Apple and Pear forecast for 2022, and expects Southern Hemisphere production for the two fruits to decrease compared to 2021.

According to a statement, WAPA expects apple and pear production to decrease by 7 percent and 6 percent respectively. WAPA’s forecast consolidates data from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, New Zealand and South Africa.

Apple production in 2022 for these nations is expected to reach 4.86 million tons, with the decrease driven mostly by a 30 percent drop in production from Brazil and an 11% decrease in Argentina. Australia and Chile are also forecasted to drop by 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

For apples, only New Zealand and South Africa are expected to see increases, at 15 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

Despite the expected drop in harvested volumes, exports are expected to remain stable, with a 17 percent increase from New Zealand and 6 percent up in South Africa, which together compensate for a projected 65 percent drop in Brazilian apple exports.

For pears, the Southern Hemisphere crop is expected to decrease 6 percent to 1.229 million tons. This is driven by a 13 percent decline in Argentina, 11 percent drop in Chile and 6 percent fall in Australia. New Zealand and South Africa expect to see increases in production by 31 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Argentina remains the largest pear producer in the Southern Hemisphere with a harvest of 522,000 tons, followed by South Africa (492,000 tons), Australia (11,000 tons) and New Zealand (11,000 tons).

Export figures are also expected to decrease by 6 percent compared to 2021, driven by a 14 percent drop from Argentine exports.

Northern Hemisphere stocks in the U.S. are 1 percent less than the level last year for apples and 32 percent higher for pears. Europe has 7 percent more apples stocks and 30 percent less pear stocks compared to the same period last year.

The report is prepared with support from the exporter associations of the Southern Hemisphere nations, including ASOEX (Chile), CAFI (Argentina), ABPM (Brazil), Hortgro (South Africa), APAL (Australia) and New Zealand Apples and Pears.