Situation for domestic and imported produce shippers see "several areas of improvement" - USDA

March 08 , 2022
The situation for both U.S. domestic and import produce shippers saw "several areas of improvement recently", according to the USDA.

In a weekly update, the USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service said that truck rates reported to USDA Market News have been on a "slow but steady downward trend for several weeks now".

Additionally, reported truck availability fir produce shippers has improved to adequate in almost all growing regions.

"However, increasing uncertainty and dramatically rising fuel prices due to the Russia/Ukraine conflict may reverse those trends," it said.

"And even as West Coast port backlogs fade from media headlines, East Coast ports are now reporting record traffic, along with increased wait times for berths and container pickup."

