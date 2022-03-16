Bowery Farming launches duo cultivar strawberry “discovery” pack

Vertical farming firm Bowery Farming has launched a new “discovery” pack that features two vertically grown strawberry cultivars in side-by-side compartments.

According to a statement, the pack serves to showcase the variety of flavor that it’s R&D team can achieve, and will start with a limited release in upscale and specialty retailers in New York City.

"We're excited to introduce delicious and diverse strawberries that are always in season, leveraging the expertise of our team, our controlled indoor growing environment and our proprietary technology," said Irving Fain, CEO & Founder of Bowery Farming.

"Strawberries are the first phase of a strategic road map focused on bringing unique and genetically diverse fruiting and vine crops to communities across the U.S. and eventually the globe." Fain added.

Bowery's R&D team, along with an internal sensory panel and third-party experts, narrowed down dozens of cultivars in search of superior strawberries. It includes a “Garden Berry”, which replicates the “quintessential summer strawberry in one potent bite”, and the “Wild Berry '' a more petite fruit with flavor that “packs a ton of bright, floral flavor.

The company has been ramping up its portfolio of vertically grown products, which currently has 14 different unique SKUs, with a focus on fresh greens before the launch of this product. The company, which now boasts being the largest vertical farmer in the world, secured US$300 million in additional funding in a round led by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC last year.