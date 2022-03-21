Ecuadorian Banana Growers Cluster calls for support from the supply chain

PRESS RELEASE

It is well known 25% of Ecuadorian banana exports are destined for Russia and Ukraine. Given the conflict between these two countries, which has generated a series of economic sanctions against Russia, for which to date 60% (around 1 million boxes of bananas) of the boxes of bananas destined for this country cannot be exported due to various factors, among which are delay in payments, reduction in purchase and/or cancellation of contracts with banana exporters by Russian importers.

As well as the logistical problems due to the decision of several shipping companies not to transport the fruit to Russia, due to the high congestion of containers in the different European ports where transshipments are made to St. Petersburg. Additionally, banana exports to Ukraine (180,000 boxes per week) have been closed since the beginning of the conflict. In other words, 1,180,000 boxes of bananas this week have not been exported.

To prevent an immeasurable social crisis from occurring and to prevent world markets from being affected by this unparalleled experience to the industry, Ecuadorian banana producers and exporters are working together on measures to mitigate damages for the common benefit of the industry and the country.

Conversations have been held with the Prefectures of Guayas, Los Ríos and El Oro, as well as with other institutions so that the food programs coordinated by them are ready to receive the fruit that cannot be exported to Russia and Ukraine. Likewise, the non-exported fruit would work as an ideal fertilizer for agricultural land due to its high potassium content.

We again urge consumers, supermarkets, international importers, and all those who make up the chain, to act accordingly, aware of the impact caused by different external factors, and the costs that cannot be assumed only by producers and exporters. This cost must be shared by all members of the banana chain, for which we demand compliance with this shared responsibility, paying the fair price for the fruit, otherwise the sustainability of Ecuadorian bananas will be threatened.

- Clúster Bananero del Ecuador