National Mango Board: Mexico and Guatemala volume up

April 05 , 2024
PRESS RELEASE (National Mango Board)

Mango Market News Summary – Mexico, Guatemala and Nicaragua

Mango volume shipped on week ending 03/30/2024 was approximately 2,532,312 boxes for a total of 14,065,335 boxes for the season. 

This week volume is about 9% higher than what was shipped the previous week.

Mexico Crop Information – on week ending 03/30/2024 

  • Volume shipped from Mexico was approximately 2,227,029 boxes for a total of 13,320,194 boxes for the season. This week volume is 4% higher than what was shipped the previous week.
  • During the same week last year, volume shipped from Mexico was 2,618,613 boxes for a total of 13,561,242 boxes.

Guatemala Crop Information - on week ending 03/30/2024

  • Volume shipped from Guatemala was approximately 282,683 boxes for a total of 585,358 boxes for the season. This week volume is 84% higher than what was shipped the previous week.
  • During the same week last year, volume shipped from Guatemala was 501,762 boxes for a total of 959,645 boxes.

Nicaragua Crop Information – on week ending 03/30/2024 

  • Volume shipped from Nicaragua was approximately 22,600 boxes for a total of 159,783 boxes for the season. This week volume is 42% lower than what was shipped the previous week.
  • During the same week last year, volume shipped from Nicaragua was 72,312 boxes for a total of 342,649 boxes.

Read the full report from the National Mango Board online.

