TOMRA Fresh Food welcomes Global Category Director of Citrus, Clinton Jeffries

As part of their customer centric approach, TOMRA Fresh Food is pleased to introduce their Global Category Director of Citrus, Clinton Jeffries. Clinton has been in the Californian Fresh Produce industry for more than a decade and believes everything starts with and comes back to people and relationships, both internally and with customers.

He prides himself on forming trusting relationships and working to drive solutions that create value for all parties involved, ultimately making people happy! He is a firm believer in working hard and working smart, while ensuring time remains for family, health, and fun.

“TOMRA Fresh Food is the undisputed leader of Citrus sorting equipment and technology. I am very excited to lead a global team of experts focused on ensuring we continue to understand our customers’ needs, delivering essential solutions and services that consistently exceed their expectations.”

Clinton Jeffries – Global Category Director of Citrus | TOMRA Fresh Food

TOMRA Fresh Food exists for producers with the ambition to make the most of their post-harvest operations, regardless of where they are in their evolution today.

By combining the knowledge and expertise of Compac and BBC Technologies, TOMRA Fresh Food delivers innovative, successful products through a focus on customer needs, collaboration, and innovation.

Research and Development is performed internally with team members travelling globally to gain first-hand experience with the issues and opportunities customers encounter.

TOMRA Fresh Food was honoured to support Citrus Australia as gold sponsors at the Citrus Technical Forum in Sunshine Coast, Australia where our Global Category Director | Citrus, Clinton Jeffries, delivered an insightful talk on Postharvest Sorting Equipment Effectiveness and Opportunities for Improvement

We are proud to announce that Chris Johnston, Senior Algorithm Developer TOMRA Fresh Food, received a Service to Industry award presented by Nathan Hancock, Chief Executive Officer, Citrus Australia Ltd. Congratulations on this well-deserved achievement, Chris!

