Peru avocado exports cut growth prospects due to Russian invasion 

Peru’s avocado exports are feeling the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, cutting the South American nation off from what was last year the third largest receiver of its fruit in February 2021.

According to analysis from produce consultancy FreshFruit.pe, Peru has been set to grow its avocado exports. But during the first two months of the year, it exported 18,335 tons of avocado, for US$ 41 million. This represents 1 percent more year-over-year and 11 percent less in value.

A large factor is the impact on shipments that would have gone to Russia. In February 2021, Russia had received 11 percent of Peru’s avocado, but this year the crisis resulted in a 49% drop in volume and a 34% drop in value to that nation from Peru. Shipments of Peruvian avocado for February were only 989 tons or US$ 2 million.

The report said that other markets have also been affected, particularly shipments to Spain and the Netherlands. Shipments to Spain totaled 1,727 tons, or US$ 4 million, 28 percent less in volume and a 40 percent drop in value. For the Netherlands, the volume is on par with last year, but its value is 17 percent lower.

This is in part due to a general inflation that has affected demand for a product like avocado, and the report concludes that its also a sign that Peru’s produce exports suffer from dependence on certain destinations.