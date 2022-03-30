Study: Apple skin microbiome are good for your gut

Researchers have determined that micro microscopic organisms found on raw apples are shown to play an essential role in human health, past just their nutricional value.

Lise Korsten, a Professor and Co-Director of the DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of Pretoria in South Africa, says the study shows that the well-described beneficial microbes are prevalent on apples.

“From other studies, several species have been described as benefitting the gut microbiome contributing to health and wellness. So the old saying, an apple a day keeps the doctor away, is actually so true. In our paper, we showed these populations are prevalent on our locally produced apples.

The study shows that these healthy gut microbiomes show a primary difference between processed food, which is often devoid of healthy microbes and therefore does not contribute to a healthy gut.

Furthermore, the study also determined that these microorganisms stay in place even when an apple has spent time in storage.

Henk Griessel, Quality Manager for South African pear and apple marketer Tru-Cape said in the statement that this confirms the importance of eating fresh fruit and vegetables, adding that “Perhaps the time is now to promote eating two or more apples a day to keep the doctor away!”