Latin America "highly exposed" to fertilizer supply disruptions from Russia-Ukraine conflict - Rabobank

Latin America and India are the first crop-growing regions to be 'at risk' of higher prices and a shortage of supply of fertilizer resulting from the war in Ukraine, according to Dutch banking and financial services company Rabobank.

While the war will not have an immediate impact on food prices and food production, there could be heavy potential disruption in a few month's time.

"Currently, the fertilizer market in the northern hemisphere is relatively quiet," Rabobank said in a report.

"All transoceanic flows for the upcoming northern hemisphere spring season have already taken place, and movements are now primarily at the local level: from the import ports and/or domestic production locations to farm fields."

However, it said that there are risks for India and Latin America, especially for the latter, which it says is "highly exposed".

"Potash availability for soybean production might be compromised, as Belarus and Russia account for 40% of the world’s potash production and exports," Rabobank said.

The good news is that Latin American markets don’t need fertilizer in their fields until September – which means fertilizers need to arrive at Brazilian ports in July-August and there are still three months to work out a solution. A careful assessment of the 2023 cropping season, however, is necessary. The Impact of the War on Nitrogen and Potash