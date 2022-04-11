FruitFul Berries joins CO₂ Correct initiative

Soft fruit specialist FruitFul-Berries has joined the CO₂ Correct, certifying their entire range of berries, choosing this direction as its approach to incorporating sustainability into its operations.

“Like so many other companies in the sector, FruitFul-Berries had been looking for the right way to tackle the theme of sustainability. The CO₂ Correct approach to directly correct the full carbon impact and then initiate effective sustainable measures, appeals to us enormously,” Robbert Leisink, co-owner of FruitFul-Berries, said in a statement.

The CO₂ Correct initiative includes an label for produce companies which show that its carbon impact has been taken into account and compensated. The initiative organized compensation projects in developing countries, which have a positive impact on the carbon footprint of the company joining, as well as a positive effect on communities involved in the compensation project.

According to the statement, the impact is a short process and the company will have the certification for its products as of this month, and used the Fruit Logistica 2022 trade who to highlight the project and participation.

Stephan Schneider, founder of CO₂ Correct is enthusiastic about the plans of the new cooperation. “It's great to see three enthusiastic entrepreneurs such as Robbert, Maxim and Kevin can immediately identify with our approach on sustainability. CO₂ Correct wants to make sustainability accessible to the sector and we do this, among other things, by providing people here in Berlin with insights into their impact. Our approach is to make an impact today and work together towards a sustainable future” says Stephan Schneider.