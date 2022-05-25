GrubMarket inks another round of acquisitions 

Produce technology firm GrubMarket continues its acquisition spree with the purchase of Arizona based Produce Connection and Texas located Spring Valley, two fresh produce providers which supply business customers across the United States and Canada.

In a statement, GrubMarket said that these companies currently operate in Arizona, Texas, California and Mexico, selling to hundreds of retail, foodservice and wholesale customers across North America, and have a strong reputation as a leader in food safety practices.

Founded 30 years ago, Spring Valley is still run by original owner John Meena, who also started Produce Connection with fresh food veteran Chris Damon. Today, Produce Connection and Spring Valley are full-service food distribution and wholesale businesses with warehouse facilities covering over 50,000 square feet in space.

Their major commodity products include tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, chilis, melons, avocado, limes and grapes. In addition,

"We are thrilled to join the GrubMarket team and welcome the opportunities brought forth by GrubMarket's robust technology platform and strong eCommerce supply and demand network,” John Meena said in the statement.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "Produce Connection and Spring Valley are incredibly reputable fresh produce providers, most well-known for their roma tomatoes, cucumbers and other fresh produce, as well as their strong grower networks across the U.S. and Mexico”.

As a part of GrubMarket's portfolio, Produce Connection and Spring Valley will now utilize GrubMarket's proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's software-as-a-service platform.