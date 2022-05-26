Agritechnica Asia and Horti Asia 2022 kick off

Organized by VNU Asia Pacific and DLG International, Agritechnica Asia and Horti Asia 2022, the region’s largest trade exhibitions for smart agriculture and horticulture production, has kicked off in person at BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand.

In this edition, trade visitors, buyers, and farmers can meet more than 250 international brands from 26 countries that are prepared to showcase the most innovative solutions for agriculture businesses in Asia, according to a statement.

The organizers of this edition have announced Vietnam as the official partner country. Vietnamese experts will provide insights into the attractive market opportunities for launching and expanding businesses in the country.

In 98 sessions agricultural professionals will share their knowledge and experience at conferences such as the sustainable rice production seminar, the German ministry-supported Asia-Pacific trading summit, and the smart farming workshops for Thai farmers hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives of Thailand. At this moment, visitors from 72 countries from around the world have registered to attend this edition.

In addition to the international country pavilions from Finland, Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands, and Taiwan, which will showcase equipment, technical solutions, and inputs for Asia’s farmers in the regions, Agritechnica Asia and Horti Asia 2022 will feature three new thematic pavilions: vertical farming, cannabis production, and smart farming with daily drone simulation.

The official opening session began with the management’s welcome speeches by Mr. Tobias Eichberg, Managing Director, DLG Service GmbH (German Agricultural Society), and Mr. Igor Palka, Managing Director, VNU Asia Pacific, followed by Ms. Kanokporn Damrongkul, Director of Exhibition Department, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), and H.E. Dr. Tran Thanh Nam, Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam. And the official opening by Mr. Alongkorn Ponlaboot, Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Thailand and live-streaming video opening speech by Dr. Chalermchai Sri-on, Minister of Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Thailand.

According to H.E. Dr. Tran Thanh Nam, Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam, Agritechnica Asia is expected to be a place where Asian farmers have access to scale-appropriate mechanization technology, which is modern, efficient, and suitable to the various conditions and scales of agricultural production; and an annual partner of the Asian countries.

“As the national partner of Agritechnica Asia Live Vietnam welcomes everyone interested in learning about our diverse and culturally rich agriculture, farmers, and rural areas. Vietnam is where you can turn your ideas and initiatives from the seminars in Bangkok into reality,” he said

"As the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives has said about policies of driving Smart Farming, Agricultural technology 4.0, and the establishment of the Smart Farming Action Plan 2022 – 2023 of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. These are policies that MOAC has valued in order to systematically lay the foundation of Thailand’s Smart Farming, which will lead to the transformation towards a sustainable food industry.

MOAC has implemented the Agricultural Technology 4.0 Policy by using digital technology as a tool to connect technology from upstream to downstream." said Mr. Alongkorn Ponlaboot, Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Thailand.

"I believe AGRITECHNICA ASIA 2022 and HORTI ASIA 2022 will be a great opportunity for everyone to access and acquire cutting-edge agricultural technologies and innovations in the region, including Thailand," he added.