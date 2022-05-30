U.S. gives green light to Ecuadorian avocado imports

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection (APHIS) has authorized imports of commercial fresh avocados of all varieties from continental Ecuador.

APHIS experts determined that the use of one or more designated phytosanitary measures will be sufficient to minimize the risk of introducing or disseminating plant pests and noxious weeds into the U.S., through the importation of fresh avocado fruit from continental Ecuador.

According to the Ecuadorian newspaper Primicias, the decision comes after almost nine years of negotiations and will help Ecuador’s Ministry of Agriculture in its aim to increase avocado production area from 6,000 hectares to 10,000 hectares.

The change went into effect on May 26, 2022.

The move comes amid pressure from the industry to increase the number of foreign avocado supplying countries available to U.S. importers.

Despite supply chain tensions over the last months, avocado imports have continued to increase into the country amid rising demand.