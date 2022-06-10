Ten Acre adds new member to its growing leadership team

Ten Acre Marketing has welcomed experienced creative professional Tricia Benedetto to the team as Creative Director.

According to a statement by the marketing firm, Benedetto has led creative departments within food, giving and entertainment agencies. Her experience was forged through early career opportunities working with creative icons Milton Glaser and Ralph Lauren in New York City.

Leah Halverson, CEO of Ten Acre expressed her excitement about Tricia joining the company's expanding team, assuring that "with her leadership, I know she’ll help us position brands to advance agriculture and really make a difference in the industry."

"She brings a brand-new perspective to the visual language of food and agriculture. Her wide range of experience across many industries outside of agriculture will serve to present new and unique opportunities for our clients", the CEO added.

Benedetto will work out of Philadelphia, PA and oversee in-house creative, as well as freelance partners. She will serve on the Ten Acre leadership team and help develop strategy to enhance the overall business, and client success.

Benedetto described how she felt "honored to contribute to the growth of Ten Acre, and to introduce my experiences from other industries to the excitement of agriculture and produce".

"The team has such a deep understanding and passion in this space, which will allow me and our creative team to develop and execute work that will help clients achieve their goals. There is so much opportunity to elevate creativity in agriculture, and I’m excited to be a part of it!", she concluded.