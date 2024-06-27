Giumarra announces expanded organic avocado program

The Giumarra Companies announces the expansion of its organic avocado program tailored for grocery retailers and food service operators. The company will feature organic avocados at the upcoming Organic Produce Summit (OPS) in Monterey next month.

“We are delighted to announce the expansion of our organic avocado offerings to better serve our customers,” says Bruce Dowhan, Senior Vice President for the Giumarra Companies. “With increased supplies from California and Mexico, we are meeting the rising consumer demand for both bulk and bagged organic avocados of various sizes.”

Since 1982, Giumarra has maintained a steadfast leadership role in supplying organic avocados to North American consumers. Over the years, the company has evolved into one of the largest suppliers of both conventional and organic avocados to customers throughout the United States and Canada.

“Across the country, our strategically located service centers near domestic growing regions and major trade gateways enable 24-hour delivery to most markets,” says Chris Henry, General Manager, Escondido for Giumarra Avocado International. “We are the only produce company with two avocado packinghouses located in California.”

In support of Giumarra's commitment to customized service for its valued retail and food service partners, the company tailors marketing and merchandising initiatives to enhance consumer demand for avocados.

In addition to avocados, Giumarra also offers a range of other organic produce items including apples, asparagus, blueberries, grapes, kiwifruit, pears, and vegetables. During the OPS exposition on July 11, Giumarra will meet and greet tradeshow attendees at booth #504.

Photo courtesy of Guimarra