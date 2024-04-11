Brian Bocock named chair of the USHBC Promotions Committee

Press Release (USHBC)

Folsom, CA, April 11, 2024 - Brian Bocock, vice president of product management at Naturipe Farms, has recently been appointed chair of the USHBC Promotion Committee. Bocock takes over the leadership position from Jeff Malensky, president of Oregon Berry Packing in Hillsboro, Oregon, who has served as the committee’s chair for the past three years.



Bocock brings tremendous experience to the chair position for USHBC's Promotion Committee. Brian has served as the Vice Chair of the Promotion Committee.

“The value of the USHBC to growers, handlers, marketers, importers and processors is vital to the success of the blueberry industry," shared Brian Bocock. “The council’s work in marketing is only going to become more important over the next few years as we see a significant increase in production that will need to be moved. I’m excited to be driving the future success of blueberries with my fellow committee members and believe there is strong potential with the market opportunities ahead.”



"Brian’s background, passion, and foresight for what is possible for blueberries are invaluable to this role," said USHBC Board Chair Shelly Hartmann. “The opportunity is now for blueberries to become a must have for all consumers, and I am looking forward to working with Brian on our vision to make blueberries the world’s favorite fruit.”



The blueberry industry has seen a boom in recent years. Retail sales have surged by 11.1% from 2021 to 2023, reflecting a growing consumer appetite for this healthy fruit. Due to several factors, blueberry prices this past season reached record highs. Increased production in regions like Peru and Mexico has helped meet this rising demand, but it's also led to pressure on producers facing higher input costs. The industry is adapting to this new landscape, with a focus on efficiency, quality improvements, and new varieties boasting better flavor and shelf life.

