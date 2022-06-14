Peruvian table grape exports rose by 17 percent in 2021-22 season

Peruvian table grape exports rose significantly year-on-year in the now concluded 2021-22 season, the country's industry association Provid has revealed.

According to a report by Agraria.pe, Peruvian table grape exports increased by 17 percent in value year-on-year, reaching approximately $1.37 billion by the end of 2021-22 season, compared to $1.17 billion in the previous season.

Peru dispatched 64 million boxes of table grapes, recording an increase of 13 percent compared to the 57 million boxes (of 8.2 kilos per unit) sent last season.

White seedless accounted for 42 percent of exports in 2021-22, up 37 percent from the previous season, followed by Red seedless (28 percent, +14 percent), as well as Red Globe (25 percent, -7percent) and Black seedless (3 percent, -20 percent).

Meanwhile the main table grape varieties exported this season were Red Globe with 6 million boxes (25 percent of the total); Sweet Globe with 11.5 million boxes (18 percent); Allison with 4.5 million boxes (7 percent); Autumn Crisp with 3.8 million boxes (6 percent); and Sweet Celebration with 3.2 million boxes (5 percent).

In addition, production area grew 2 percent, from 20775 hectares recorded in the 2020-21 season, to 21099 hectares this season. Of the total area, 13503 hectares were licensed grapes (64 percent) and 7596 hectares were traditional grapes (36 percent) in 2021-22.

In terms of varietal groups, the main table grapes were white seedless with 9495 hectares (45 percent, +21 percent); red seedless with 6119 hectares (29 percent, -5 percent); Red Globe with 4431 hectares (21 percent, -18 percent) and black seedless with 1055 hectares (5 percent, -11 percent).

This season, the main market destinations for the Peruvian table grape were the U.S. (41 percent of total exports), the Netherlands (14 percent), China (13 percent), Mexico (5 percent) and the U.K. (5 percent), among others.