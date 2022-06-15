Ocean Mist Farms announces new Sales Representative

PRESS RELEASE

Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S., is pleased to announce Jenny Rivera has joined Ocean Mist Farms as Sales Representative. With this hiring, Ocean Mist Farms has brought on an experienced and proven professional.

In her new role, Rivera will be responsible for the day-to-day management of key accounts in relation to sales at Ocean Mist Farms.

Prior to accepting the position, Rivera served as Senior District Sales Manager at Dole Fresh Vegetables where she began her career over 12 years ago. She earned her degree at Santa Clara University and Cal State Monterey Bay.

“We are excited to have Jenny join our team,” said Joseph Angelo, Director of Sales at Ocean Mist Farms. “With her proven track record in fresh vegetable sales, Jenny will bring immediate value to Ocean Mist Farms and our sales team. Her skill set will be instrumental in our overall success.”