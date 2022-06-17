How to grow your own lemons in a container

This article was posted by the PennState University Extension

After attending a lecture by a gardening author who has grown Meyer lemons (Citrus × meyeri) on her Cape Cod deck for years, I was determined to do the same on my deck in sunnier southeastern Pennsylvania.

My experiment started with a four-foot grafted tree purchased online last April. It started blooming in three weeks and by August baby lemons were forming.

The lemons were still green in October when the tree came inside for the winter, along with my low expectations that I'd ever harvest a real lemon. To my surprise, the fruit didn't fall off, but instead grew and turned yellow and sweet. I was rewarded after ten months with three perfect Meyer lemons.

Photo credit: Laura NIcholas

If you enjoy container gardening, you will love having a Meyer lemon tree. Here are a few things that may help you be successful: