Türkiye's lemon production surpasses Spain's, according to USDA's January report and the annual World Citrus Organization 2023/24 production estimate.

According to the latest estimates provided by the Spanish agricultural union COAG, farmers had to discard around 400,000 tons of lemons, about 27% of the planned production, due to a massive increase in production that was not matched by local demand. Losses are estimated at $129 million and lemon prices have decreased.

Spanish farmers pinned the waste to imports from countries like Egypt, Argentina, Türkiye, and South Africa, aesthetic requirements from supermarkets, the rise in pests, adverse climate, and the disproportionate rise of lemon hectares in the country's Mediterranean coast.

Türkiye

On the other hand, Türkiye's lemon production is estimated to increase to around 264.000 tons this upcoming year, thanks to favorable weather conditions and higher yield, the country has seen an increase of 20,000 hectares in five years.

According to the USDA, consumption is forecast at a record high and exports are at near record levels, due to available fruit. This year, lemon exports are expected to increase by 15% to 637,000 metric tons (MT) pushed by increased supplies.

Türkiye's lemon trading partners position the country as a direct competitor to Spain. Last year citrus alone totaled $50 million with Russia, Ukraine, and Poland being the country's main trading partners.

The world's top lemon and lime exporting countries are Spain, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Africa, and Turkey. In 2021, These five countries produced 69.4% of the lemon and lime exported worldwide.

Most lemon and lime in Türkiye are grown in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions.