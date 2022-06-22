Mexico to ban subcontracting of avocado and berry pickers

Michoacan Governor Alfredo Ramirez, also present at the meeting, said ensuring formal employment was necessary for companies to comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, as well as to settle a "historic debt" owed to day laborers.

Alcalde said the labor ministry would work with companies "to start a regularization process, so there is a level playing field, to eliminate unfair competition and promote respect for individual and collective rights."

The U.S. temporarily suspended avocado imports from the state this year after a USDA official there received threats.