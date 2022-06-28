Australian avocado growers want consumers to buy more amid fruit glut

Australian avocado growers are pleading with customers to buy more of the fruit, as a glut in supply sends prices to a historic low, The Guardian reports.

Across the country, the oversupply of avocados has seen prices drop dramatically – with the fruit going for as little as A$1 (US$0.69) in some stores.

The Avocados Australia chief executive, John Tyas, said prices were the lowest they had been in decades.

“You’d have to go back a few decades to see them at these prices, and in real dollar terms, they’re probably even cheaper now than back then,” Tyas said.

“Once you get round to that low price, A$1 a piece, no one is making any money. A lot of growers are going backwards.”

The oversupply, coupled with increased costs of fertiliser, fuel and freight has meant some growers are reconsidering avocados in the future, he said.

“It’s a perfect storm for avocado growers,” Tyas said. “They can weather it for a while, but long term the prices we’re seeing at the moment are not sustainable.

“Some are re-evaluating their future. No doubt, there will be people looking to change direction.”

The oversupply is being driven by new avocado orchards that were planted in the past five to 10 years coming into production.

“I’ve described it as growing pains for the industry,” Tyas said.