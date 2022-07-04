Dole Sunshine Company requests absolution for apples from Pope Francis

In honor of International Fruit Day, Dole Sunshine Company (DSC) has issued a light-hearted, open letter to His Holiness, Pope Francis, via La Repubblica, seeking absolution for apples.

DSC wants to redeem the reputation of fruit by celebrating it as the Original 'Healthy' Snack instead of the Original Sin, as for thousands of years, the apple has faced this vilification after Eve took a bite from the 'forbidden fruit' in the Garden of Eden.

Therefore, the company is looking to reverse this vilification by requesting Pope Francis to absolve the fruit of its misconceived role in Original Sin, according to a report by PR Newswire.

The letter was published in the only newspaper Pope Francis has stated he reads and aims to spark global dialogue around the importance of fruit for a nutritious diet and focus on fruit's benefits and overall global accessibility.

"We understand that requesting this change is a bold and provocative ask, and we of course mean no disrespect to His Holiness or The Church," said Pier Luigi Sigismondi, President of Dole Packaged Foods & Beverages Group.

"We believe if we can resolve this misrepresentation of fruit, we can start a new global narrative that focuses on its benefits, and creates new, healthier eating habits that are consistent to our purpose to bring good nutrition to all," he added.

The letter points out that even though the apple was never mentioned by name in the Bible, it has been the recipient of slander since it was wrongfully associated with Original Sin.

In a world where there are clearly more sinful and decadent foods to reach for, the apple should no longer be considered forbidden, DSC argued.

The company concluded the letter with the following request to Pope Francis: "For all these reasons and more, we humbly ask for the absolution that only you can offer [...] Would you consider amending the Bible? Just a tiny word. Replacing 'fruit' for any other unhealthy food, for instance?”

DSC added that “if that request sounds a bit too ambitious [...] then a message of support would go a long way to restoring the world's faith in our beloved fruits."

