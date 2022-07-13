Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet launches new label with recyclable packaging for clementines

Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet has launched a new, sustainable label for its clementine line.

“This new label features our brand and highlights our +110 years of citrus heritage with an eye-catching design,” says Gray Vinson, Commodity Manager.

“The most interesting thing of this new label will be that it is introduced on fully recyclable packaging. As part of our sustainable journey and as a global leader in the industry, we are committed to use 100% recyclable packing by 2025” stated Helena Fernandez, Marketing Coordinator.

Greenyard’s said packaging is just one of its many goals for the future in its sustainability roadmap. The company is also aligned with the retailers’ sustainable goals, so this is a step forward to a healthier future for all of us.

This new film and net are both made out of highdensity polyethylene (HDPE), a type of plastic that can be recycled through store drop-off bins. The new label can be found in stores during the months of July through November in 3lb and 2lb format.

“Seald Sweet was born as a Florida Citrus cooperative in 1909 and has been growing, packing, distributing, and selling fresh produce since then. Growing from citrus, to importing a wide variety of products, we have continued to remain a leader in this evolving industry,” says Mayda Sotomayor, President and CEO of Seald Sweet.

“Be on the lookout for more exciting things coming from us this year,” she reports.