Chelan Fresh launches new tree fruit brand

Washington-based fruit grower-marketer Chelan Fresh has launched a new tree fruit brand called Joyfully Grown.

The grower-owned and operated company represents multi-generational family farms, many of them five and even six generations of growers, largely in North Central Washington State.

It said that last fall, as the company took stock of where they had come from, who they were, and where they were going, they embarked on a series of individual grower interviews, feedback sessions and core identity “excavation” work.

As the process unfolded, a story emerged that was distilled down to two simple words, transformative yet simple: Joyfully Grown.

The first shipments of fruit under the Joyfully Grown and Joyfully Grown Organics labels will be the Fall 2022 apple and pear harvest. Cherries under the new brand will be available in late Spring of 2023.

“I didn’t realize how deeply joy resonated with our growers until I heard them give their own definitions of the word,” said Tom Riggan, CEO.

“Although not everyone could be in the room when this decision was made, it clearly represents who we are as a company and the values we hold so dear,” Tom says. “We do what we say we’re going to do, and we want to be known for that. We want to show the consumer that the fruit we are growing brings us joy, and we hope it brings them joy too.”

The new brand will encompass the company’s entire offering of non-proprietary apple varieties, which includes Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, Fuji, Pink Lady, and more. It will also encompass all varieties of pears, as well as Rainier and Sweet Red Cherries.

The Joyfully Grown brand and packaging capture the essence of what inspires and sustains these generations of devoted growers. It speaks to the care and commitment that goes into season after season of cultivating the land, working with Mother Nature, and all the challenges and rewards that growing fruit entails.