Blueberry Express service to launch for Chilean exporters in 2022-23
Chilean fresh blueberry exporters have reached an agreement to implement a charter service to the U.S. market called the "Blueberry Express”, according to a release from fruit exporters association Asoex.
The special service will begin in week 49 of the 2022-23 season, with ships to ship fresh blueberries in less than two weeks to the US market.
Felipe Silva, President of Zurgroup, said: "We are optimistic about the coming season in the US, which is the main market for blueberries from our country and where we faced the greatest difficulties last season.
"In this way, we are confident that we will reach our destination on time and with the condition required by our customers”.
The Blueberry Express service, which will be available to the entire industry, includes charter ships, in which a percentage of the cargo will go in refrigerated warehouses, as has been the case for years with other species, such as table grapes, which guarantees the maintenance of the cold chain.
Likewise, the services at the port of destination guarantee a rapid flow to customers, which is a key element to achieve an optimal arrival of the fruit to the final consumer.