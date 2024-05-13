Australian avocados enter Indian market

Today, Avocados Australia Limited, the representative body for the Australian avocado industry, announced its entry into the Indian market, accompanied by cricket icon Brett Lee as their brand ambassador.

The announcement was made at Avocados Australia’s Launch Trade Reception held at the Australian High Commission in New Delhi, India.

This collaboration marks a milestone for both Australian avocados and the Indian fresh fruit market. With Brett Lee as a brand ambassador, this launch aims to introduce a premium and healthy option to Indian households, promoting the incorporation of avocados into everyday meals and snacks, the announcement said.

The avocado market in India is gaining momentum. Avocado consumption has increased in India, with global demand also witnessing a significant surge over the past decade.

Avocado is a healthy addition to all diets, especially for those eating vegetarian diets. The Australian avocado industry is growing rapidly, Australia produced just over 115,385 tonnes of avocados in 2022-23 and Australian production is forecast to increase strongly over the next few years to approximately 170,000 tonnes by 2026.

In line with production growth, Aussie growers are committed to developing new overseas markets such as India.

Increased exports will be critical for the future viability of the Australian avocado industry. During the launch of Australian avocados in India, Australia's Deputy High Commissioner to India, Nick McCaffrey said: “The introduction of Australian avocados to the Indian market signifies a promising partnership between our nations. It's a testament to the growing bilateral ties and the potential for further collaboration in the agricultural sector.”

John Tyas, CEO of Avocados Australia, stressed the significance of the Indian market and outlined the strategy to enhance the visibility of Australian avocados in India, stating, "With our focus on exports and a commitment to quality and service, we are confident that we will establish a robust presence in India. While competition exists, we believe our emphasis on quality, service, availability throughout the year, and market support will set us apart. Also, with Brett Lee as the brand ambassador, we are confident that Australian avocados will become a beloved fruit in Indian households, enriching meals and inspiring culinary creativity."

“India market access is a great opportunity, however, we have much to learn about this market and it will take time and effort to develop this market over the coming years,” he added.

Launching Australian avocados in India marks a significant step in the industry’s global expansion journey.

Ambassador

Australian cricket legend, Brett Lee, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "I am thrilled to be associated with Australian avocados and with the fruit that embodies the essence of health. Throughout my journey, I have prioritized nourishing my body with good food, which is why I'm excited to combine this passion with my deep affinity for India and its rich culture. I look forward to championing the exceptional taste, quality, and adaptability of Australian avocados both at home and abroad.”