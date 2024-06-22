The Top Seven

These are FreshFruitPortal.com's top seven stories of the week.

Peru's conditions are optimal for agro-exports due to its favorable climate and the advanced agricultural techniques of Peruvian professionals.

However, according to Pablo Ferreyros, it is crucial not to become complacent with grapes, avocados, and blueberries - the three crops they work with at the company he directs, Ingleby Farms Peru-Plantaciones del Sol.

Following a safety incident involving two American inspectors, the USDA halted new avocado and mango exports out of Michoacán. The department notified the Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM) on June 14.

The harvest of Northwest-grown cherries has begun with growers suggesting the quality of the fruit will be "excellent."

Talking about this season's crop, B.J. Thurlby, president of the Northwest Cherry Growers, said, "We are seeing cherries well spread throughout the tree canopy with fewer large clusters than we saw in 2023. Combined with the warm weather, volumes are ramping up. Historically, these types of fruit sets have led to big, beautiful cherries and excellent shelf quality."

With a privileged position to export to the Northern Hemisphere and a great market window that allows it to dominate the grape market, Peru continues to build its reputation as an agricultural powerhouse. Fluctuante CEO David Sandoval analyzed the Peruvian table grape season in a recent webinar.

As of mid-June, the Colombian Department of Magdalena has experienced a wave of violent crimes that have kept the population on lockdown and commercial and productive activities completely paralyzed.

The Association of Banana Growers of Magdalena and Guajira (ASBAMA) has requested the support of the national government to address the situation.

More than 1,200 representatives from the Chilean cherry industry gathered at the second edition of the CherryTech convention.

The event is the country's most important gathering for cherry producers.

As reported June 10 by FreshFruitPortal.com, the California Avocado Commission (CAC) today confirmed its mid-season crop estimate of 250 million pounds.

At its June 6 Board of Directors meeting, the CAC announced findings from its mid-season grower and packer crop survey, which now estimates volume to exceed 250 million pounds. This forecast for the 2024 crop is about 20% higher than the pre-season estimate. About 60% of the crop has been harvested, meaning there is about 40% still maturing and sizing on the trees.