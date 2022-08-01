Te Mata Exports NZ and Australia set to merge

New Zealand based Te Mata Exports 2012 Ltd (Te Mata Exports) have announced plans to join forces with Te Mata Exports Australia Pty Ltd (Te Mata Exports Australia), consolidating the capability and experience of both businesses.

The two businesses have worked closely together since Te Mata Exports Australia was established in 2019 and are now uniting to form an integrated Australasian produce export company.

The companies said this represents one of the most significant mergers for the sector, establishing Te Mata Exports as a genuine tier one produce export business.

The amalgamated company will serve more than 180 growers, sending fresh produce to over 48 countries throughout the world.

“This combination marks a significant step forward for the business, establishing a stronger player in the Australasian fresh produce export market,” said Te Mata Exports Chairman, Kerry Wells.

“Bringing the businesses together will provide our growers with access to a larger number of international markets and combining the strengths of our respective businesses, and the talents of our people, will enhance our category range and service offering to benefit all international customers.

“While we work towards finalising the details by the end of this year, it will remain business as usual for both teams. Both businesses are rolling out a plan to integrate smoothly, as the new structure looks to identify opportunities to leverage their combined capabilities and resources.”

Sarah McCormack to lead new business

The current leader of Te Mata Exports Australia will be the new CEO of the combined business. McCormack brings 25 years of industry expertise to the CEO role and will draw on her significant export experience.

“Sarah has worked with some of the leading growers across New Zealand and Australia,” said Wells. “She also has experience in a variety of general management, operations and supply chain and sales and marketing roles.”

Current Te Mata Exports New Zealand CEO, Peter Lange, is moving on from the business to explore other opportunities and will exit the role on 5 August 2022.

“My sincere thanks go to Peter Lange for the outstanding job he has done to drive the Te Mata Exports New Zealand business forward, particularly in advancing the apple IP business opportunities and new software operating platform,” says Wells. “He is set to leave the business well placed to continue to support both our growers and customers.”

“While Peter will be a loss to the business, he leaves with our best wishes.”