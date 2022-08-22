USApple names Brenda Briggs as 2022-23 chair

The U.S. Apple Association (USApple) has named Brenda Briggs as Chair of its Board of Directors for the 2022-23 term. She has served on USApple’s board since 2018, most recently as Vice Chair.

“We are thrilled to have Brenda at the helm of USApple’s board of directors,” said USApple President and CEO Jim Bair. “Her passion for the apple industry, growers and USApple is unequivocal.”

Aside from her leadership with USApple, Briggs has served as chairperson and board member of the U.S. Apple Export Council. She will now succeed 2021-22 USApple Chair Chris Alpers, Operations Manager and Grower with Redpath Orchards in Michigan.

“She is highly respected in the industry because she’s not afraid of hard work and is always ready to lend a hand. She has served in many volunteer roles at USApple since the beginning of her career and I couldn’t be more delighted to see her commitment pay off in her new role as chair,” added Bair.

Briggs is Vice President of the Sales and Marketing Team with Rice Fruit Company, a Pennsylvania-based marketer, packer and shipper. In this capacity, she leads the company’s sales and marketing department, and is a member of their executive leadership team. She has been with Rice Fruit since 1999.

Prior to her career at Rice Fruit, Briggs was the executive director of the Pennsylvania Apple Marketing Program, where she supported the state growers through marketing efforts and represented growers as the liaison with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

In addition, Briggs holds a Master of Business Administration from Mount St. Mary’s College in Emmitsburg, Md., and a Bachelor of Arts in Policy and Management Studies from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa.

USApple’s 2022-23 other elected board officers include: Steve Clement, Sage Fruit, Wash., vice chair; Brett Baker, United Apple Sales, N.Y., secretary; and Craig Hinkle, Knouse Foods, Pa., treasurer.

Furthermore, the following two new members were added to its board: Beth Brown of Orchard Dale Fruit Company in N.Y., and Kristin Kershaw Snapp of Domex Superfresh Growers in Wash.