Kapi Kapi Growers reports exponential growth

Kapi Kapi Growers, a Costa Rican grower-shipper of sustainably grown pineapples and bananas, launched its brand in North America over three years ago, with the first shipments of pinneaples reaching the Port of Philadelphia in December 2020.

Retailers and wholesalers in the Northeaset put the Kapi brand on store shelves and by the end of Q1. In less than a year, the Kapi brand was well on its way to becoming a significant supplier in the tropical fruit space, the company said in a release.

By 2022, Kapi pineapples were primarily delivered up and down the East Coast.

By the end of 2023, strategic geographic expansion within the U.S. and Canada had quadrupled year over year volume with a mix of retail, club store, processors, and food service customers from coast to coast. Building on the success of the pineapple business, Kapi bananas also began to pick up steam in 2023, generating substantial retail interest and positive sales feedback, the company added.

“We’re thrilled with the success the Kapi brand has seen so far, and we have no plans of slowing down,” said Sodia Acon, president of Kapi Kapi Growers. “Since 2020, we’ve steadily fine-tuned our operations from farm to shelf and because of that dedication, Kapi is becoming recognized as a quality brand in North America. Our partners know they can rely on us for consistent quality and reliable service. In alignment with this, our Kapi team has been diligently focused on diversifying and growing our product lineup.”

The brand also serves its customers in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Kapi Kapi Growers has earned multiple global certifications and national awards and is the only Costa Rican banana grower with multiple farm locations that are certified Carbon Neutral.